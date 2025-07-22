Riyadh – Banque Saudi Fransi recorded net profits worth SAR 2.74 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual rise of 20.27% from SAR 2.27 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.02 as of 30 June 2025, up from SAR 0.87 in H1-24, according to the initial financial results.

Banque Saudi Fransi reported 6.90% year-on-year (YoY) higher clients' deposits at SAR 182.69 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 196.24 billion.

The assets increased by 4.28% to SAR 301.49 billion in H1-25 from SAR 289.10 billion in H1-24, while the investments jumped by 12.55% to SAR 62.79 billion from SAR 55.78 billion.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits reached SAR 1.40 billion, higher by 24.26% YoY than SAR 1.12 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 4.85% from the SAR 1.33 billion registered in January-March 2025.

Cash Dividends

The lender’s board recommended cash dividends after Zakat amounting to SAR 1.37 billion, representing 5.50% of its share capital, for H1-25.

Banque Saudi Fransi will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.55 per share for 2.49 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-25 dividends will be 27 July and 13 August 2025, respectively.

