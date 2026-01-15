MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, announced its preliminary unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Bank posted a net profit of RO 255.54 million for the period compared to RO 225.58 million reported during the same period in 2024, an increase of 13.3 per cent.

The key highlights of the results for the year are as follows:

1) Net Interest Income from Conventional Banking and Net Income from Islamic Financing stood at RO 413.01 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to RO 397.70 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3.8 per cent.

2) Non-interest income was RO 174.18 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to RO 145.00 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 20.1 per cent due to growth in business volumes and higher investment income.

3) Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 was RO 222.88 million as compared to RO 209.26 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 6.5 per cent.

4) Net impairment losses on financial assets for the year ended December 31, 2025 was RO 60.97 million as against RO 64.41 million for the same period in 2024.

5) Net Loans and advances including Islamic financing receivables increased by 4.8 per cent to RO 10,731 million as against RO 10,237 million as at December 31, 2024.

6) Customer deposits including Islamic Customer deposits increased by 6.7 per cent to RO 10,430 million as against RO 9,777 million as at December 31, 2024.

The full results for the year ended December 31, 2025 along with the complete set of unaudited financial statements will be released following the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting scheduled later during January 2026.

