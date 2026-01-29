Bahrain’s Silah Gulf has raised BD 2.88 million ($7.64 million) in its initial public offering (IPO) that was four times oversubscribed.

The share offering on the Bahrain Bourse generated a demand of more than 64.9 million shares worth BD 11.42 million, indicating huge investor interest in the company, which manages contact centres and provides training, consultancy and technology solutions for businesses in the banking, telecom and government sectors.

Silah offered around 16.4 million ordinary shares, representing a 30% stake in the company’s total issued share capital post-IPO. The offer price was set at BD 0.176 per share.

The IPO ran from December 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026.

The company’s shares are expected to start trading on the Bahrain Bourse on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, under the ticker symbol SILAH.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)