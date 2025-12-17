Riyadh: Alramz Real Estate Company is set to begin trading its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Trading under the symbol 4327, the stock will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10% for the first three days of listing, according to a bourse filing.

From the fourth trading day, the daily fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

