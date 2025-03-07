Dubai – Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development recorded lower net profits at AED 15.95 million in 2024, compared with AED 39.67 million in 2023.

The DFM-listed company registered a total income valued at AED 99.86 million last year, down from AED 118.68 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to AED 0.02 as of 31 December 2024 from AED 0.07 a year earlier.

Total assets surged by 24% YoY to AED 1.52 billion in 2024, driven by rising demand in the securities margin market.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz, said: “Our platform’s user base saw remarkable growth of 184% YoY, while client assets marked a 19% increase, driven by strong customer acquisition and the phased deployment of our automated value proposition.”

At the end of September 2024, Al Ramz Corporation recorded an annual plunge in net profit to AED 9.20 million, compared with AED 21.62 million.

