Riyadh - Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company (Al Majdiah) is expected to commence trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 10 September.

Trading under the symbol 4326, Al Majdiah will list 90 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital, according to a disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively. The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing.

From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/-10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

