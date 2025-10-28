Adnoc Drilling Company has reported financial results for the third quarter (3Q) and the first nine months of 2025.

The highlights of the 9 months 2025 performance showcase significant growth, with revenue hitting $3.63 billion, reflecting a 27 per cent increase year-on-year.

EBITDA reached $1.64 billion, up 15 per cent, while net profit rose by 17 per cent to $1.06 billion.

The company also generated free cash flow of $1.2 billion, marking a 174 per cent surge compared to the previous year.

The return on equity (ROE) stood at 36 per cent, and return on capital employed (ROCE) was recorded at 25 per cent.

The record financial performance for the first nine months of 2025 is attributed to strong operational execution, enduring long-term contracts, and a rapid integration of AI-powered technologies within the fleet.

The results for the third quarter further underline the company’s profitability and robust cash generation capabilities.

In line with its progressive dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $250 million for 3Q 2025, translating to approximately 5.7 fils per share.

This dividend is set to be distributed in the latter half of November 2025 to shareholders on record as of November 6, 2025.

The company aims to provide long-term visibility and confidence to its investors with a target of at least $6.8 billion in distributions from 2025 to 2030, as outlined in the enhanced dividend framework discussed at the Adnoc Investor Majlis.

Segmental performance indicates broad-based strength across various divisions. The onshore segment generated $1.52 billion in revenue, up 13 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by new rigs entering operations and growth in the unconventional sector.

The offshore segment, including jack-up and island rigs, contributed $1.04 billion, a 3 per cent increase, primarily due to the reactivation of island rigs.

The Oilfield Services (OFS) sector saw substantial growth, with revenue soaring 114 per cent year-on-year to $1.07 billion, driven by contributions from the unconventional business and increased activity in integrated drilling services.

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said: “Our record performance in 2025 showcases the strength and resilience of our business model and disciplined execution. The true story is the transformational growth ahead; we are scaling unconventionals to a potential of 300+ wells annually, expanding our Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) fleet to 70 rigs and preparing for new offshore island operations by the end of the decade. These milestones can add billions in new revenue streams, de-risked by our in-house expertise and powered by our ambition to become AI-native. With our enhanced dividend policy targeting at least $6.8 billion through 2030, Adnoc Drilling is setting a new global standard for reliable, growing shareholder returns.”

