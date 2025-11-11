Cairo - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – Egypt (ADIB Egypt) registered EGP 9.44 billion in consolidated net profits after tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher than EGP 6.80 billion in 9M-24.

Net income from funds hit EGP 14.77 billion in 9M-25, signaling an annual hike from EGP 11.03 billion, according to the financial results.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 9.20 as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 10.86 in the corresponding period last year.

Standalone Financials

During the January-September 2025 period, the EGX-listed bank delivered non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 9.17 billion, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 6.65 billion.

The lender posted higher standalone net revenues from funds at EGP 14.44 billion in 9M-25, compared with EGP 10.84 billion in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, ADIB Egypt posted an annual jump in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 3.20 billion, against EGP 2.22 billion.

Net income from funds surged to EGP 5.21 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 3.98 billion in Q3-24, while the basic EPS fell to EGP 2.31 from EGP 3.53.

During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 3.14 billion from EGP 2.16 billion in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated net revenues from funds stood at EGP 5.09 billion in Q3-25 when compared with EGP 3.91 billion in the same period of 2024.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax of ADIB Egypt reached EGP 6.23 billion, compared with EGP 4.57 billion in H1-24.

