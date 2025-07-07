ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) demonstrated significant growth across its key indicators in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

According to ADX data, foreign net investment saw a remarkable 99.5 percent increase, surging from approximately AED6.84 billion in H1 2024 to over AED13.6 billion in H1 2025.

Total trading value also rose substantially, by 33.5 percent, reaching around AED179.5 billion in the first half of 2025, up from AED134.4 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The average daily trading value climbed by 31.4 percent, from nearly AED1.1 billion to approximately AED1.45 billion.