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Euro zone benchmark Bund yields edged down from their highest levels in nearly 15 years on Tuesday, with investors growing more cautious over the Middle East conflict following mixed signals about potential negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Oil prices have jumped more than 40% since early March, fuelling inflation concerns and lifting expectations of further European Central Bank rate hikes. Brent futures were still up on supply fears on Tuesday. Iran sent waves of missiles into Israel and dismissed Trump's talks of negotiations as 'fake news', while a U.S. official said Washington will continue its strikes on Iran.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro area’s benchmark, dropped 0.5 basis points to 3.01%. It reached 3.077% on Monday, its highest level since June 2011.
Money markets fully priced in two European Central Bank rate hikes by July, along with a depo rate at 2.65% by year-end.. The deposit facility rate is currently at 2%.
Germany’s 2-year yields, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, were down 1.5 bps at 2.60%. They hit 2.764% the day before, their highest level since July 2024. Italy’s 10-year government bond yields fell one bp to 3.91%, after reaching on Monday 4.119%, their highest since July 2024.
The yield gap of Italian government bonds versus Bunds was at 85 bps. It was at 63 bps before the attacks against Iran and hit 53.50 in mid-January, its lowest level since August 2008.
The French spread was at 69 bps from 58 bps before the conflict. (reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Andrew Heavens)