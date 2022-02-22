WASHINGTON: The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send "peacekeeping" forces there, the White House said on Monday.

“We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today," a White House spokesperson said. "We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))