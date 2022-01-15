US-based Streamline Innovations has partnered with Zamil, a Saudi trading company and supplier to the energy industry, to market and deploy its environmentally forward treatment solutions for hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in the kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zamil is Streamlines dealer in Saudi Arabia. This business initiative comes at a time when the collective Middle East energy industry is moving toward more sustainable operations aimed at improving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

Saudi Arabia recently announced its intent to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 by implementing a diverse set of initiatives in the kingdom aimed at protecting the environment and addressing climate change.

More specifically, Saudi Aramco, the world's largest energy company, previously committed to the World Bank Initiative Zero Routine Flaring by 2030.

Crude oil and natural gas production streams are often contaminated with H2S, which represents a serious hazard to human health and is highly corrosive to infrastructure, said the statement from Streamline Innovations.

This sour gas is routinely flared to destroy the H2S, but flaring results in the generation of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, which contributes to environmental hazards, including acid rain and respiratory ailments in humans, it stated.

To utilize sour oil and gas for beneficial uses, such as power generation, it must be treated to remove the H2S. Conventional treatment methods are typically expensive, generate negative downstream effects and do not permanently prevent the H2S from reconstituting itself.

Streamline and Zamil are partnering to provide vital H2S treating services throughout the KSA with the Valkyrie and Talon solutions, which safely break down H2S at the molecular level into elemental sulphur, it added.

On the key partnership, Streamline Innovations CEO David Sisk said: "It is an important part of the group's international growth plan to bring our environmentally forward solutions to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, one of the worlds most important energy producing regions."

The partnership will focus on initiatives and other opportunities designed to reduce or eliminate H2S and SO2 emissions while creating sustainable, usable energy in the form of clean natural gas or electricity and facilitate capture and use of related carbon dioxide (CO2) streams.

"As momentum grows to achieve net-zero emissions and mitigate climate change, Streamlines solutions are poised to play a significant role in achieving environmental performance objectives," he noted.

"Zamil is an established, well-respected company with a long track record of successfully introducing new technology to Saudi Arabia and beyond. This is the second partnership in the Middle East we have announced in the past three months, which is a testament to the growing momentum in the demand for our innovative, technology-based solutions that simultaneously add economic value while improving environmental performance," he added.

Group Chairman Khalid Al Zamil said the establishment of this relationship with Streamline Innovations comes at an important time for Saudi Arabia as the kingdom has been making meaningful commitments to achieve net-zero emissions and improve sustainability."

"We believe novel and effective technologies, like those offered by Streamline, offer the best alternatives for achieving the Kingdoms environmental goals in the shortest amount of time. Streamlines solutions strengthen our portfolio of technology and services to help the KSA maintain its role as the world's key supplier of responsibly sourced energy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service