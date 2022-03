CAIRO- The United Arab Emirates' Silal and Agthia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to build ten grain silos with a capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes in Zayed port in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2022, state news agency (WAM) reported.

