DUBAI - The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Wednesday it was set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi's clean electricity by 2025.

The Barakah nuclear power plant has the potential to produce one million tonnes of hydrogen per year, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi, chief executive of ENEC, also said.

"This low carbon fuel is essential to transition to a net zero world," he said at an energy conference.

The plant in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world and is part of the Gulf oil producer's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))