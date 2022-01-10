Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of special airfares for travellers flying to select destinations across Europe, the US, Pakistan and the Middle East.

Economy class airfares start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Dh995 to Amman, Dh1,195 to Cairo, Dh1,995 to London, Paris and Bangkok and Dh2,995 to New York and Washington, the national carrier said in a statement on Monday.

The sale will run until January 21, 2022, and passengers can travel until May 31, 2022.

Passengers travelling with Etihad can make use of the airline’s service to simplify the process of authenticating travel documents. With Verified to Fly, travellers can validate their documents before arriving at the airport, giving them the confidence that they have met all essential government and airline travel requirements before travelling to the airport.

Economy class fares

Origin Destination Economy Fare (Dh) Abu Dhabi London 1,995 Abu Dhabi Paris 1,995 Abu Dhabi New York 2,995 Abu Dhabi Washington 2,995 Abu Dhabi Cairo 1,195 Abu Dhabi Amman 995 Abu Dhabi Islamabad 795 Abu Dhabi Bangkok 1,995

Business Class fares