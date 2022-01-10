Abu Dhabi agricultural technology company Silal, which is part of ADQ holding firm, has named a new CEO to drive the company’s growth and accomplish its mandate to ensure food security in the UAE.

Salmeen Obaid Alameri, former member of the board of directors of Agthia Group and Agility, will work to deploy advanced technology and ensure access to safe and high-quality food for consumers in the country, according to a statement.

Alameri is also the former CEO of Al Dahra UAE Division.

Commenting on his appointment, the new CEO said he will be involved in the strategic planning within the agritech company’s team across pioneering projects.

“It is of great pleasure to help grow Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector and empower local farmers in the emirate, thereby supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts in enhancing food value supply chains and ensuring sustainable food reserves,” he said.

Last November, the company announced plans to invest 200 million dirhams ($54.5 million) to boost production and ensure better quality produce at local farms in the UAE capital.

Part of the plan is to provide 80 select farms with greenhouse or nethouse facilities, fitted with smart irrigation and crop monitoring systems, and work with farmers to maximise profitability.

ADQ established Silal in 2020 to diversify sources of food and products in Abu Dhabi.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022