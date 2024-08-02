The 2024 Mid-term Budget and Economic Review projects a 12% rise in accommodation and food services this year, following last year’s 26.4% growth.

Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi, speaking at a UN Tourism forum in Victoria Falls, attributed this success to President Mnangagwa’s vision of achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030. The government aims to expand the tourism and hospitality industry beyond the $5 billion mark.

The growth is fuelled by significant infrastructure developments, particularly in Victoria Falls, where new hotels and lodges have been constructed. Minister Rwodzi highlighted the ministry’s new strategy, which emphasises Zimbabwe’s unique heritage, including its people, culture, wildlife, and landscapes.

This ‘heritage-based’ approach forms the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s tourism development, with gastronomy tourism emerging as a key growth driver. The minister stressed that this strategy is already delivering tangible benefits to local communities whilst positioning them as integral players in the tourism value chain.

