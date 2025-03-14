The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is intensifying efforts to counteract seasonal dips in visitor arrivals by targeting travel groups from Asia. Traditionally, the country experiences a slowdown in tourist activity following the festive season, with numbers declining until the end of March. To mitigate this, organized group tours are being leveraged to sustain industry vibrancy and economic flow.

As Zimbabwe positions itself as an attractive destination for Asian travelers, there has been a noticeable increase in group visits from Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. These travelers are filling the gap left by the seasonal lull, offering a crucial boost to the tourism sector during off-peak months.

To further strengthen ties with Asian travel markets, the ZTA has organized an exclusive familiarization tour for nine influential travel agents from the region. Set to begin in Victoria Falls on Friday, the itinerary includes immersive experiences such as exploring Victoria Falls National Park, walking through the Rainforest, and attending the renowned Boma Dinner and Drum Show. The group will also inspect top hotels and lodges to assess Zimbabwe’s hospitality landscape, equipping them with firsthand knowledge to market the destination effectively.

Recognizing Asia’s growing outbound tourism potential, the ZTA emphasized that Hong Kong alone is projected to generate an impressive $863.2 million in international travel spending by 2025. This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader strategy to diversify its visitor base, ensuring a steady influx of tourists throughout the year.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry remains committed to reducing seasonality challenges by attracting new international markets while also fostering domestic tourism growth.

Source: Zimbabwe Ramps Up Tourism Efforts By Attracting Asian Travel Groups – Travel And Tour World

Staff Reporter