Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals a 151 percent growth in the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt in the past 7 months in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Egypt Tourism Authority has partnered with Wego to boost the number of travelers to the country. The campaign recorded over 28 million searches between January and July 2022.

Among the top destinations searching for Egypt were Kuwait and Egypt which saw the biggest spike with a 44-percent increase, followed by UAE with 11 percent.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India at Wego, said: "We are very happy to support Egypt Tourism Authority in attracting more travelers to the country. Following our successful campaigns, we increased the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt to 151 percent. Egypt will remain a preferred destination and we expect to see more bookings to the country in the coming months."

The average trip duration is between 3 to 7 days. According to our data, people are searching 1 to 2 months ahead of their trip in 2022.

Solos are dominating the travel searches to Egypt with 79 percent growth in comparison to the same period in 2021, followed by families and couples.

Travelers are opting for 5-star hotel stays, which secure them a more seamless stay during COVID times, with a growth of 111 percent in comparison to the period last year.

