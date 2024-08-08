Wayfairer Travel, a UK-based luxury travel company, has added Oman to its portfolio of destinations, marking the company’s first foray into Middle Eastern territory, offering exclusive exploration of all major destinations within the sultanate.

Utilising its signature tailor-made travel concept, Wayfairer Travel’s new programmes in Oman introduces private travellers to the length and breadth of the country.

This includes the capital city Muscat, where an English-speaking guide introduces iconic landmarks such as the Sultan’s Palace and Royal Opera House, whilst uncovering vibrant souks, grand mosques, and stunning waterfront vistas.

Further inland, Wayfairer Travel invites guests to discover the Jebel Akhdar Mountains, which overlook a spectacular landscape of dramatic peaks, gorges and Wadis.

March and April offer opportunities to see roses in full bloom across the mountainous region and hikers can enjoy mid 20°Cs temperatures whilst watching rose water distillation in local villagers homes.

Moving off-the-beaten-track, itineraries can be tailored to offer a glimpse into the life of Bedouins in the desert of Sharqiya Sands, with desert camping, dune bashing, camel trekking, luxury tented camp star gazing.

Alternatively, the "Wadis of Oman", situated between the verdant oasis of Wadi Shab and the emerald waters of Wadi Bani Khalid, offer quieter and less touristy opportunities to hike and explore the natural teal lagoons.

“With Bedouin heritage, rich archaeology history and vibrant souk culture. Wayfairer Travel’s itineraries will open the door to off-the-beaten track nomadic regions and unconventional cultural experiences,” said Jason Stevens, CEO Wayfairer Travel.

A private 24-hour concierge will act as a consistent contact for the client, handling all arrangements, whilst recommending appropriate accommodations, transport and experiences and ensuring elite standards are met at each stop.

Wayfairer Travel organises familiarisation trips for their team before launching any new destination to ensure quality across the board of the partners that they work with.

When to visit?

September: Turtle viewing is one of Oman's most popular eco-tourism activities, with the country hosting crucial nesting sites for four different turtle species: the endangered Green Turtle, the Olive Ridley Turtle, the Loggerhead Turtle, and the critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle.

In September, guests of Wayfairer Travel have the opportunity to visit Ras Al Jinz Scientific Centre, accompanied by an ecologist, to witness the remarkable sight of female turtles returning to the beach to lay their eggs.

October-April: For travellers craving winter sun or active outdoors adventures, Wayfairer Travel suggests planning a trip between October and April when temperatures sit in the mid 20°Cs.

January: Wayfairer Travel can arrange all travel plans for party-goers wanting to experience The Muscat Festival in January.

June – August: During the summer, Oman’s subtropical climate and desert atmosphere means temperatures can reach up to 38°C, offering an ideal destination for those who seek a cultural coastal break.

Whilst this is the low season, indoor affairs like the Bait Al Zubair Museum and the Museum of the Frankincense Land remain open providing travellers valuable insight into the country’s rich history.

