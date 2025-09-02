Data from Skyscanner has revealed a rise in domestic tourism across the UAE as residents and travellers increasingly chose to explore destinations within the country.

Searches for UAE travel skyrocketed with momentum carrying into July, the busiest month for local travel. Domestic searches also rose by 165% in late June, highlighting a sharp pivot toward staycations.

According to data from Skyscanner, Dubai, which ranked first for staycation locations, also emerged as the fifth most popular choice for global destination hotel stay searches for trips between June and August.

For July and August vacations, Abu Dhabi also witnessed heightened demand for searches amongst travellers, particularly for its cultural escapes and family resorts, while Sharjah and Al Ain gained popularity for cultural and nature-driven breaks.

Ras Al Khaimah, completed the top five UAE cities, being a favourite for road trips and adventure seekers and underscoring the breadth of domestic options across the Emirates.

Affordability played a key role in shaping this trend. The average nightly hotel rate for domestic hotel stays were from approximately AED322 per night, significantly lower than comparable getaways in Oman (from AED621) and Turkey (from AED376).

The summer period also marked an opportunity to hire a car, giving people the flexibility to move around freely when they want, and comfort and convenience during their trip. Today, the UAE car rental market is experiencing growth with Skyscanner data revealing Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the top pick-up and drop-off locations.

Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said: “This summer proved that the UAE residents showed more interest in staycations and domestic trips within the country. This is no surprise as the UAE is already a leading global destination for tourism with many landmark attractions, hotels, restaurants and cultural experiences and activities for all to visit and enjoy and will continue to be a busy hub for both residents and citizens and tourists in the future.” - TradeArabia News Service

