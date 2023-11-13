Dubai has often been touted as one of the most preferred travel destinations for people across the world. Turns out, it is the same for those who live in this country as well.

The top preference for UAE residents is to stay in Dubai rather than travel abroad. Additionally, two of the top five preferred destinations are situated in the UAE indicating that local tourism is strong.

That is according to a survey done by travel aggregator booking.com. Its report, which sums up the top 7 travel trends for 2024, was prepared after surveying over 27,000 travellers in 33 countries and has indicated several trends from the UAE as well as globally. Over 500 UAE residents of various ages and nationalities were questioned about their travel preferences and plans for next year.

According to bookings made through the website between January and April 2024, top of the hotel reservations list so far is Dubai. This suggests that those living elsewhere in the country will head to the emirate for several reasons including winter events, world-class sporting fixtures and popular annual attractions such as the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Noel P. is one of those who will vacation in the UAE during the first quarter of the next year. “I will be going home to Lebanon for Christmas to spend time with my family,” he said. “Once I am back, I will definitely be exploring the UAE with my friends. I love the wintertime and I enjoy all the opportunities that the country has to offer including camping, hiking and cycling.”

Top destinations

The trends show that UAE residents have strong preferences for certain destinations in the first quarter of the year.

As per bookings, the top 5 spots are: Dubai, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, London and Makkah.

Other trends also indicate that people living in the UAE are seeking sustainable and budget-friendly experiences when they go on business or leisure trips.

“UAE travellers are tech-savvy, eco-conscious, adventure-seeking and hungry for new experiences — be it in a foreign land or by exploring different areas of the UAE itself. 2024 looks set to tick all the boxes — and more — on their holiday wish-list,” said Carlo Olejniczak, Vice President and Managing Director for Booking.com in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).