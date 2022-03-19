A Dubai-based travel agency has officially launched a franchise project in the UAE and abroad to expand the number of its outlets and create more entrepreneurs in the travel industry.

Smart Travel announced the project's launch last week and said new or seasoned entrepreneurs wishing to enter the travel industry could become part of the Smart Travel franchise. New businesses would be able to take advantage of the brand value and popularity of Smart Travel, said managing director of Smart Travels Afi Ahmed.

"Moreover, if investors do not receive a dividend within a year, the company would refund their full investment," explained Ahmed. He added, "The dividend would be made available to investors within three months of their investment."

With low risk, the highly transparent business model is being propositioned to make it more attractive to young entrepreneurs, he stated. The scheme is expected to create employment opportunities for around 600 people from different countries. "At least six new entrepreneurs have signed agreements to begin franchises in various locations across the UAE. We have had at least 120 enquiries out of which 70 have been shortlisted. We are having an official signing ceremony on March 21," Ahmed explained to Khaleej Times.

"Smart Travel LLC was established on June 12, 2015, with just seven employees. Today, the business has over 100 employees and 11 branches in the Emirates. Plans are in place to open at least 50 more branches, including the franchises, across the Middle East, Europe and India. In six years, we have grown considerably," he added.

The company has seen phenomenal growth, with its annual turnover hitting Dh 350 million, has now set sights to have an estimated turnover of Dh 750 million by 2025.

"We also have plans to open franchises in all Emirates in the coming months. More franchises are planned in populated areas such as Al Nahda, Deira, Bur Dubai, Qusais, Sonapur, Karama, Al Quoz, Al Dhaid, Ras Al Khaimah, Um Al Quwain, Fujairah, Al Ain, Musaffah, and Hamdan Street," he explained.

Commenting on the business's success, Ahmed said he was able to make a difference in the market by offering unique visit visa services in the UAE.

"Smart Travel was the first to introduce the visit visa Change facility in Dubai," he said. The company has several social commitments, including helping expatriates resolve travel and visa problems. "During the Covid travel crisis, Smart‌ Travel was the first to set up 'low-cost' chartered flight scheme to repatriate expatriates," he said.

Ahmed said the company also has a 'Care for Your Mum' scheme, which provides a fixed amount of financial assistance to mothers of employees working for Smart Travels.

