The UAE has established its status among on top of the best health and wellness tourism destinations in the world, said Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development (ADTD).

He attributed this to the growing international confidence in the country’s health sector and services, which has succeeded in attracting major tourism companies that enjoys prestigious international standing.

This came during his visit to Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, located in the heart of Al Zorah area in Ajman, to check out the first five-star health resort in the Middle East and Africa that offers a wide range of specialized treatment programs and experiences, designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and well-being to its visitors.

Sheikh Abdul started his tour at the resort, which includes 61 rooms, in its privileged location with a wonderful view of the golf courses and mangrove forests. He was briefed on the health facilities available at the resort, which offers a variety of treatments based on its main pillars of: prevention & rehabilitation, fitness, and recreation & relaxation”.

Sheikh Abdul said that health and wellness tourism projects play a major role in achieving tourism and development goals set for the emirate, while meeting all health requirements for tourists coming from all over the world to the Emirate of Ajman.

He explained that Ajman, through these distinguished projects, seeks to be an attractive environment for health tourism investments, pointing to the presence of interest from many investors in this sector, due to the availability of the various components that the medical tourism sector enjoys in the UAE in general and in the Emirate of Ajman in particular, represented in the strong foundation for a distinguished health infrastructure, that progresses the growth of an innovative private medical sector.

Ajman Tourism’s chairman praised the health services provided at the resort and the efforts of its employees, and their constant quest to consolidate Ajman's leading position by developing various aspects of the health experience in the emirate.

Saudi entrepreneur Mohammed Ameer Said, founder of Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, said that the Emirate of Ajman possesses many elements and factors for attracting those wishing to benefit from its health services, starting with the availability of therapeutic infrastructure in it, passing through the availability of various fields of hospitalization and medicine, and the presence of modern and advanced medical centres, and their ability to attract skilled doctors, luxury hotel operators, easy flights, smooth visas applications and processing, all constitutes an assortment of driving forces hauling the growth of medical tourism in it.

Mohammed Ameer Said stressed that Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort as a regional and international destination aims to provide integrated and unique experiences based on a comprehensive medical approach that contributes to promoting health through a specialized group of treatment programs, and the treatment methods offered by the resort are characterized by integration and comprehensiveness, as it includes various treatment programs, specially designed to enhance the guests experience and support their journey towards a healthier life.

Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort offers nine diverse programs that includes; a wellcation, immune support, a detox programme, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, weight management, liver support, rejuvenation, get fit and anti-ageing.

Specialized programs also include several treatment sessions in an integrated program ranging from three to fourteen nights, during which guests can benefit from the resort's advanced facilities and a selection of recreational activities.

Each of the treatment programs at the resort has been designed by a group of experts in the fields of health and medicine, to meet the unique individual needs of each person, taking into account their lifestyle, where the team of doctors, health and nutrition specialists conduct a comprehensive medical evaluation for each guest before preparing the customized therapeutic program.

