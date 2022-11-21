The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 38.4% from a year earlier to 4.80 million in October, data showed on Monday, sustaining a strong recovery from the slump which began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrivals compared with 3.47 million foreign visitors in October 2021 and 1.74 million in October 2020.

In the first 10 months of the year, the number of foreign visitors climbed 88.1% to 39.61 million, on pace to roughly match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)



