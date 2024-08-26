ANKARA: Foreign arrivals in Türkiye grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to nearly 29 million from January to July, the country's Anadolu Agency reported.

According to official data released on Friday, foreign tourist arrivals in the country increased by 2.6 percent YoY to 7.3 million in July.

Figures from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry showed that the renowned resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera attracted the largest number of foreign visitors at 2.6 million.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population, ranked second with 1.9 million visitors last month.

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Bulgaria and Greece, followed with 803,351 foreign tourists in July.

Germans made up the largest group of foreign visitors to Türkiye, with Russians coming in second, followed by Britons.