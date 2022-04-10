After a two-year pause due to Covid-19, Africa's Travel Indaba 2022 will be welcoming delegates from across the world to connect and do business contributing to the African continent's tourism sector recovery.

Tourism role players and media gathered in the city of Durban to kick-start the countdown to Africa’s Travel Indaba. Joined by some virtual participants, attendees got an update on what delegates can expect at the return of Africa’s premier travel trade show which is set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in the city of Durban from 2 to 5 May 2022.





The theme, Africa’s stories, your success reaffirms the fact that Africa is reclaiming its own narrative and is ready to share with the world inspiring stories of resilience shown throughout the pandemic.



South African Tourism’s acting chief executive officer, Themba Khumalo, invited players in the tourism industry (both local, regional and international) to come and attend Africa’s Travel Indaba. He emphasised that Africa’s Travel Indaba is an African trade show specifically tailored to advancing the continent’s tourism sector needs, with a clear outlook towards recovery. "We believe that this platform will showcase authentic African experiences and products. Buyers from across the globe will have access to only the best and uniquely African products and experiences."



Repositioning markets



Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), the host province for Africa’s Travel Indaba, is ready to once again welcome the continent and the world to its shores. Tourism Kwa-Zulu Natal’s Pinky Radebe, senior manager: PR and communications said as hosts, her organisation will go all out at this years’ Africa’s Travel Indaba to reposition KZN to its global markets and will highlight key tourism developments that have emerged in the province in the past two years.



"Africa’s Travel Indaba will be a phenomenal springboard to relaunch KZN back to the global arena to start regaining the international travel markets back to the province. This is an opportunity to showcase the destination’s hosting capabilities and hospitality. We will also offer buyers a first-hand experience through pre and post tours, reinforcing the destination brand in the minds of the participants," added Radebe.



Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, the chief convention bureau officer at the South Africa National Convention Bureau, said that there is a lot to look forward to at this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.



"As always, the programme for Africa’s Travel Indaba is packed with opportunities to ensure that both our exhibitors and buyers extract maximum value from the trade show. Our internationally benchmarked diary system that pairs global vetted buyers with quality exhibitors will ensure seamless booking of meetings ahead of the show," said Kotze-Nhlapo.



With travellers from across the world seeking new experiences, the Indaba continues its commitment to empowering small and lesser known businesses in the tourism sector. The trade show will feature SMMEs from all of South Africa’s nine provinces.



While the Indaba is about doing business and connecting, the trade show will also feature Bond Day sessions which will address various topics, for delegates to share insights and ideas, contributing to the growth of the broader global tourism industry.



At the last edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2019, the show attracted about 6200 delegates from all over the world, with 1,033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1,177 local, regional and international buyers.



Furthermore, almost 452 local, regional and international media representatives participated at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019, pointing to the stature and global profile of the African continent’s tourism industry.



To date, there are currently just over 400 African exhibitors and 454 buyers, from 47 countries around the world confirmed to attend Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 and ready to do business. These countries include South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, to name a few.



The Indaba is also set to bring much needed economic injection into the city of Durban and the KZN province at large as international delegates will be hosted on pre and post tours to familiarise them with the province’s tourism offerings.





