SA Tourism invites tourism businesses to exhibit alongside Team South Africa at the South African Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2026, taking place from 3–5 March 2026 in Berlin.

The opportunity allows businesses to exhibit alongside SA Tourism and fellow industry players on one of the world’s leading travel trade platforms, highlighting South Africa’s diversity of tourism experiences.

ITB Berlin attracts tour operators, destinations, online booking platforms, accommodation providers, and tourism service suppliers from over 180 countries, making it a key platform for networking, market exposure, and trade engagement.

Co-exhibiting at the South African Pavilion offers participants a strong collective presence, increased visibility, and a unified marketing approach, enabling individual businesses to amplify their offerings within a cohesive showcase of South Africa as a travel destination.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis—applications close on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Tourism businesses interested in participating can apply via the application link. For enquiries, contact Mmabatho Seiphemo at mmabathos@southafrica.net.

SA Tourism is coordinating the stand and managing applications for participating companies.

