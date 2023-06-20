Egypt - TPConnects, a leader in SaaS-based travel technology solutions, said that EgyptAir has adopted TPConnects’ Offer and Order Management solution based on IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC).

TPConnects’ NDC API enables EgyptAir to fully leverage the power of IATA’s NDC to offer travel agents convenient, easy access to its full range of products and services, including tickets and ancillaries, while reducing costs and boosting efficiencies. Travel Agencies will have access to a NDC based booking portal to search, book, issue tickets, add ancillaries and manage aftersales via the portal. OTA’s, Agencies with a B2B portal can access EgyptAir NDC content via API.

EgyptAir recently organised a celebration with Engineer Yehia Zakaria, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir Holding to welcome the launch of the project in the presence of several representatives from tourism companies, groups of company leaders and collaboration partners from TPConnects. TPConnects also received honoraries from EgyptAir during the celebration for their role and cooperation in making the project a success.

Travel agents who currently use TPConnects’ NDC API will also be able to easily and efficiently access the booking platform, where they can create customised bookings on behalf of their travel clients.

EgyptAir is the latest international airline to receive ARMi Certification from IATA – the initiative that provides airlines the flexibility and the capability to innovate and differentiate their services. It joins other major carriers including Oman Air, Gulf Air, Air Cairo, Sri Lankan Airlines, and Saudi Arabian Airlines, in successfully implementing TPConnects’ IATA NDC-based technologies.

“We are proud to support EgyptAir’s NDC journey toward implementing innovative technology solutions. The new booking portal and API is going to boost EgyptAir’s digital distribution and offer richer content through our NDC-based services. Our goal is to provide the solutions that unlock retailing possibilities for the industry without the constraints of legacy systems. Having convenient and efficient access for travel sellers to EgyptAir’s full range of products and services will both, reduce distribution costs and improve choice,” said Rakshit Desai, CEO of TPConnects.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).