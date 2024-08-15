The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has announced that in 2023 inbound tourists spent over SAR141 billion ($37 billion) in the kingdom.

According to the ministry's 2023 annual tourism statistics report, the largest chunk of this, over SAR45 billion, was spent on accommodation, over SAR25.5 billion on shopping, and about SAR21.5 billion on local transportation, reported SPA.

Expenditure on food and beverages reached SAR19.4 billion, other outlays went beyond SAR25.5 billion, and spendings on entertainment reached SAR4 billion, it stated.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed over 27 million international tourists who spent over SAR141 billion in the country, while domestic and international tourists surpassed 109 million that same year, it added.

