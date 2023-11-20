The number of tourist arrivals to Egypt is expected to increase to about 15 million visitors by the end of 2023, Vice Minister for Tourism Ghada Shalaby told Al Arabiya Business.

Egypt has already attracted around 13 million tourists during the first nine months of this year, Shalaby noted.

She also estimated tourism revenues to amount to nearly $14 billion by the end of this year, with an expected increase of 15% as compared to recorded revenues in 2022.

It was reported before that Egypt aims to increase the number of visitors from Arab countries to 4.5 million tourists in 2024 from about 3.1 million tourists in 2022.

