Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has reported that over 1 million visitors traveled to Dhofar this year 1,006,635 since the start of the season in June and until August 31,2024, an increase of 8.7 percent from 924,127 visitors in 2023 during the same period.

Of these 753, 105 visitors were Omanis, 176,162 GCC nationals, and 121,767 other nationalities.

The number of visitors coming by flight increased 5.2 percent from 209,528 in 2023 to 220,528 while 776,107 passengers came by road.

Most of the travelers were arrived in August (593,513), followed by 393,829 in July and 19,293 in the nine days of June

