Emerging destinations are gaining ground on travelers' preferred lists, signaling a significant shift in global tourism trends, according to a new report released today (October 2) by Kearney at the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai

The leading global management consulting firm in its report titled: “In the mind of global travelers: how travelers’ evolving expectations are reshaping tourism” highlighted that while travellers still prefer iconic destinations, over-tourism remains a growing concern, presenting promising opportunities for emerging markets.

The Middle East, for example, is well poised to capitalize on this given the visionary projects and substantial investments in tourism infrastructure being made, it stated.

The report also explored preferences and priorities as international tourism traffic is poised to outpace pre-pandemic levels this year.

“Tourism in the Middle East is still in its early stages and it takes time to build a strong reputation, so it's encouraging to see emerging destinations like the Red Sea coastline, the Albanian Riviera, Patagonia, and Lijiang making tourists’ shortlists. This suggests that with continuous asset development and strategic marketing, countries in the region can position themselves as increasingly desirable global destinations,” said Pascal Armoudom, Partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa.

When looking into evolving preferences, travelers are favoring destinations that offer both leisure and urban experiences. Sun, sea and lifestyle remain the top choice, with Dubai coming in fourth globally after Miami, Bahamas, and the Maldives.

There is a notable shift towards ecotourism as more globetrotters – particularly millennials – seek sustainable experiences that connect them with nature while minimizing environmental impact, he added.

A significant 86% of respondents aged 25-34 expressed a strong preference for tourism destinations minimizing environmental impact, looking for green mobility at their destination, and supporting eco-friendly accommodations.

This trend presents an enormous opportunity for destinations and service providers that prioritize sustainability and eco-innovation.

Simultaneously, wellness travel is becoming increasingly mainstream across all demographics, with the market projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Family-friendly wellness resorts and specialized retreats, such as those focused on weight management and mental wellness, are driving this growth. Younger travelers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are driving demand for experiential and events-based tourism, creating economic opportunities for destinations that host major events.

"Emerging destinations, including those in the Middle East, have a unique opportunity to set new standards and offer unparalleled experiences as popular global spots become overcrowded. By strategically developing appealing alternatives, these locations can not only attract more tourists but also support economic growth,” said Marc Biosca, Partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa.

“Success will require a careful balance of top-down directives with a deep understanding of market dynamics and visitor preferences, and alignment with global best practices,” said Armoudom.

Data-driven insights will also be key to staying ahead of travelers' expectations, embracing sustainability, and continuously innovating to answer their evolving demands, he added.

As the travel market becomes increasingly competitive, the report provides detailed insights on global travelers’ changing preferences and expectations, and what it takes to satisfy them.

Based on an extensive global survey of 1,700 respondents across nine countries, the analysis aims to help tourism authorities, developers, and destinations understand what’s driving the decisions of today’s travelers to tailor offerings, identify opportunities, and compete with the world’s established industry leaders.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).