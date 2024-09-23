BELEM, BRAZIL — Saudi Tourism Minister and Chairman of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to transforming its rapidly growing tourism sector into a sustainable force that enhances cultural connections among peoples worldwide.

Speaking at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting held in Belém, Brazil, Al-Khateeb highlighted Saudi Arabia's participation in the G20 and its dedication to promoting tourism connectivity while making sustainability a core focus of its initiatives.

He welcomed the inclusion of the tourism ministers' meeting on the G20 agenda during Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the group in 2020.

Commenting on the meeting's theme, "Building an equitable world and a sustainable planet," Al-Khateeb stated: "Our achievements in enhancing tourism connectivity go beyond economic benefits; they open doors for people from all over the world to explore Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and allow our citizens to discover the wonders of other nations and cultures."

The high-level event in Belém brought together 32 representatives from G20 countries and international organizations, aiming to finalize the G20 Tourism Working Group's report, which addresses measures taken by member states to effectively and sustainably promote global tourism growth.

During the meeting, Al-Khateeb engaged with ministers and key figures from Brazil, Italy, India, Spain, Japan, and others, including Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization, and Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

He also led a dialogue between government and private sector entities, coinciding with the launch of a joint report analyzing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel and tourism sectors, focusing on job creation, especially for youth and women.

Saudi Arabia has earned the title of the fastest-growing tourism destination among G20 countries, with international tourist arrivals increasing by over 121% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Last year, the sector created 925,000 jobs, with 45% of those opportunities going to women.

