Tourism revenues in the first two months of 2022 increased by $306.3 million to $462.3 million, marking an increase of 196.5 per cent compared with the same period of 2021, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Thursday.

The CBJ attributed this increase to the surge in the number of tourists by 265,000 to 387,000, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At a monthly level, the CBJ data showed that tourism revenues in February alone increased by $148 million to $220 million, up by 206 per cent compared with February 2021, thanks to the increase in the number of tourists by 126,000 to 182,000.

Non-resident Jordanians accounted for 39.5 per cent of the total tourism revenues, followed by non-Gulf Arabs with 23.4 per cent.

