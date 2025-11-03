AMMAN — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), celebrated the official operational launch of its new Hangar 7 by hosting an exclusive gala dinner under the theme “Dinner Under the Wings.”

The celebration took place on October 27 at the company’s headquarters, located in Queen Alia International Airport, bringing together government and airport officials, long-standing partners, and executives from global aviation companies, according to a Joramco statement.

The guests gathered to mark a new chapter in Joramco’s continuous journey of growth and expansion.

The hangar was transformed into an elegant venue brought to life by a spectacular 3D light projection and mapping display that illuminated the aircraft and hangar walls, creating a captivating atmosphere of innovation and sophistication.

Guests enjoyed their night under the wings of a displayed aircraft. The evening offered a memorable experience that reflected the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines Joramco.

During the evening, guests also enjoyed the premiere of a special video titled “The Making of Hangar 7,” which showcased the design, construction, and vision behind the state-of-the-art facility, highlighting the scale, ambition, and creativity that define Joramco’s latest expansion milestone.

Commenting on this special occasion, Chief Executive Officer – DAE Engineering Jeff Wilkinson said: “This A380-capable Hangar starts the next chapter of Joramco’s growth and ongoing transformation journey. This achievement is not only a reflection of our dedication to operational excellence but also a key milestone in our long-term expansion strategy.”

“With this additional hangar, Joramco’s capacity has expanded from 17 to 22 maintenance lines, enabling us to accommodate more customers and a wider range of simultaneous aircraft, forecasting to achieve a 30 per cent increase in man hours, taking Joramco to more than 2 million manhours annually,” Wilkinson added.

