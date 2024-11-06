Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), in collaboration with the National Employment Programme and Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, has launched an initiative – Freelancer Registry – for individuals working as tour guides.

The initiative was launched by H E Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Tourism in MHT, at an event attended by officials of both public and private sectors.

The Freelancer Registry aims to support and regulate the tour guides sector in the sultanate. It simplifies processes for independent workers in the field and creates a supportive environment to enhance the quality of tour guide services in alignment with Oman’s aspirations in the tourism sector.

The registry establishes a legal and regulatory framework for tour guides, improving service level for visitors and providing practitioners with training and development opportunities.

H E Busaidi emphasised the vital role that tour guides play in the tourism industry by showcasing Oman’s attractions and leaving a positive impression on tourists. He noted that a tourist’s likelihood of returning often depends on the guide’s personality, authenticity of the information provided and the engaging storytelling employed during tours.

He added that obtaining a tour guide licence after completing the required training is a key step MHT has taken to ensure quality in tour guiding. The initiative also aims to raise awareness among workers in the field, encouraging them to be competitive while adhering to established quality standards for continuous improvement and professional development.

By September this year, the number of Omani tour guides holding valid licences reached 906. “The launch of the Freelancer Registry not only emphasises the importance of the profession of tour guiding but also recognises the valuable contributions of tour guides to Oman’s tourism industry,” said H E Busaidi.

The initiative encourages individuals looking at careers in the tourism sector to consider tour guiding, while outlining the benefits of registering with the Freelancer Registry and the advantages of contracting with freelancers.

