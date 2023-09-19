More than 7,000 tourism professionals and 400 international experts will explore how innovation and technology can provide viable solutions to balance economic growth, environmental sustainability and positive impact at the TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2023 next month.

Taking place in Seville, Spain, from October 18 to 20, the summit will bring together leading international voices who are already making sustainability relevant.

In a world where tourism is a major economic driver (contributing nearly $7.4 trillion to global GDP in 2022), the significant environmental challenges posed by the tourism model developed to date mean that sustainability has emerged as an inescapable goal for the sector.

By 2030, the UNWTO estimates that 1.8 billion tourists will be traveling around the world, up from 900 million in 2022, highlighting the importance of further integrating sustainability criteria into all tourism operations.

Travellers themselves are already aware of the need to choose more sustainable travel options, and according to a recent Booking report, 61% of tourists are already looking for this type of alternative.

This year, TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2023 will be the epicenter of this crucial debate.

World-renowned speakers such as Céline Cousteau and Alfonso Vegara will be among the speakers discussing how to promote responsible tourism at TIS2023.

Cousteau, documentary filmmaker, socio-environmental advocate, explorer, and founder of the production company CauseCentric Productions which focuses on the dissemination of documentaries to raise awareness of environmental issues and advocate for the conservation of our planet's oceans and natural resources, will address the adoption of sustainable practices in the tourism sector.

Vegara, PhD in Urban and Regional Planning and graduate in Architecture, Economics and Sociology, will share success stories and analyse how urban solutions can be integrated into the tourism sector for a positive impact.

The tourism sector is fully in line with environmental commitments and the introduction of sustainability criteria in its operations. Dominique Maulin, Director for Spain and Portugal of Atout France; Leila Tekaia, Director for Spain and Portugal of the Tunisian National Tourist Office; Maria de Lurdes Vale, Director of Turismo de Portugal; and Ana Muñoz Llabrés, Deputy Director General for Tourism Development and Sustainability of the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, will analyse the future of sustainability in tourist destinations such as Spain, France, Portugal and Tunisia. They will also discuss how tourism businesses can adopt sustainable practices to achieve positive environmental and social impacts while satisfying the changing expectations of travellers.

On the other hand, Maria Zarraluqui, Vice President of Global Development at Meliá Hotels International; and Guy Bigwood, CEO of the Global Destination Sustainability Movement (GDS) and an expert in regenerative tourism, will analyse the impact of the 2030 Agenda on sustainable practices and how tourism companies can align their strategies with the SDGs to increase positive social and environmental impact.

Meanwhile, Oscar Perelli, Director of Studies at Exceltur; and Sandra Torre, Director of Tourism at the Municipality of Genova, will share what opportunities and collaborative initiatives can be leveraged between tourism stakeholders and municipal authorities to create an integrated and sustainable urban tourism experience.

In this context, Josep Rodríguez, Head of European Projects of the Tourism Department of the Provincial Council of Barcelona; Ana Moniche, Head of European Projects and International Networks of the Tourism and Sport Department of Andalusia; and Petra Stušek, Director General of Tourism of Ljubljana and President of the Board of Directors of City Destinations Alliance (CityDNA), will present strategies and initiatives that can be implemented to improve resilience, foster a common approach to overcoming challenges and promote mutual growth in tourist destinations.

This year TIS2023 will host A World for Travel, that will focus on how the tourism sector is addressing climate change, with speakers including Külli Kraner, Head of Tourism at the Estonian Ministry of Tourism; Roberto Martinoli, CEO and President of the Royal Caribbean Group; Linden Coppell, Head of Sustainability at MSC; Spiros Almpertis, Vice President of Crystal Cruises; Will Bateman, CEO of Ccell Renewables; and Isobel Gibson, sustainability consultant for the aviation industry, will also analyse the impact of maritime and cruise tourism on the oceans.

