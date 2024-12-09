RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has seen an increase in the issuance of tour guide licenses, with a 121% growth in the first nine months of 2024.



The Ministry of Tourism reported that the number of tourism guide licenses exceeded 2,500, compared to just 1,100 in the same period last year.



This surge reflects the country’s efforts to boost its tourism sector and provide visitors with well-trained guides, further enhancing the overall tourism experience.



The ministry revealed a growth in the number of tourism activity licenses across all regions of Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of 2024. The number of travel and tourism service licenses surpassed 2,600, marking a 49% increase compared to the same period in 2023.



The ministry attributes this growth to its continuous efforts to streamline the licensing process, making it easier for qualified individuals to enter the industry. In addition, the ministry has ensured that all tour guides meet the requirements and conditions outlined in the tourism law, guaranteeing high standards of service for tourists.

