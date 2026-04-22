As more travellers choose calm, spacious places where work and rest can be balanced, the The Red Sea region offers several resorts designed for longer stays, with reliable connectivity and access to nature.

Desert Rock is set among desert mountains and focuses on privacy with villas and suites offering wide landscape views.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea emphasizes wellness and uses natural materials and simple design to support a quiet working environment.

SLS The Red Sea provides beachfront villas and suites with private terraces, along with dining and social spaces that allow a mix of work and downtime.

InterContinental The Red Sea Resort is located in a coastal area with mangroves and offers spacious rooms and terraces suitable for working with sea views.

The Red Sea EDITION features a modern design with clean interiors and a calm residential feel suited for focused work and rest.

Across the region, accommodation is designed to support flexible work, with high-speed connectivity, private spaces, and access to outdoor activities such as walking and swimming, throughout the day and supporting longer stays without disruption.

Travel is supported by Red Sea International Airport, with direct flights from regional and selected international cities, improving access to the destination. -TradeArabia News Service

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