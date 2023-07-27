An overwhelming majority of respondents of a travel insights survey in Ras Al Khaimah consider sustainability as a crucial factor in their holiday choices.

With 82% valuing sustainable destinations, 84% expressing the importance of sustainable accommodations, and 78% prioritizing sustainable activities during their trips, Ras Al Khaimah residents are making conscious efforts to align their travel experiences with eco-friendly practices, says the survey conducted by Censuswide and released by Safarak Travel & Tourism, a prominent destination management company in Ras Al Khaimah.

The survey is aimed to gain valuable insights into the travel habits and preferences of Ras Al Khaimah residents, with a specific focus on individuals aged 25 and above. During the data collection period in June 2023, a total of 505 respondents actively participated in the survey.

The key findings of the survey shed light on several crucial aspects of travel behaviour among Ras Al Khaimah residents:

* Extensive Research: The survey revealed that respondents demonstrated a dedicated approach to travel planning, with an average of approximately 7 hours spent on researching a destination before making their travel bookings. This emphasis on informed and well-planned trips highlights the residents' commitment to ensuring a satisfying travel experience.

* Expenditure Breakdown: According to the survey results, respondents' average expenditure on various aspects of a 7-day holiday per person is as follows: AED11,202 on accommodation, AED11,462 on flights, AED8,363 on transfers, AED8,504 on shopping, AED8,652 on entertainment/activities, AED8,205 on clothing, AED7,984 on insurance, and AED8,109 on food and drinks.

* Booking Preferences: The survey found that 40% of respondents traditionally book their holidays 3-4 weeks in advance, and on average, respondents preferred to book a holiday 7 weeks ahead. Additionally, 41% of respondents indicated a preference for online booking, while 34% preferred in-person bookings through travel agents.

* Preferred Destinations: The top 5 holiday destinations preferred by respondents for the next 12 months include the Caribbean (26%), France (25%), Germany (20%), China (17%), and Greece (17%). Notably, 20% of respondents expressed a preference for beach holidays, while an equal percentage favoured visiting family and friends. Additionally, just under a fifth (19%) of respondents indicated a preference for activity-focused holidays, such as skiing, hiking, or surfing.

* Influences and Inspirations: Social media emerged as a pivotal factor in shaping respondents' holiday choices, with 36% citing it as their primary source of inspiration. Instagram, in particular, stood out as the preferred social media platform, with 61% of respondents actively using it for travel-related content.

* Sustainable Travel: Sustainability played a significant role in the decision-making process for respondents when selecting a holiday. A remarkable 82% of respondents valued sustainable destinations, while 84% expressed the importance of sustainable accommodations, and 78% prioritised sustainable activities during their trips.

Cathy Mead, General Manager, Safarak Travel & Tourism said: "We are delighted to present the results of this survey, which provide valuable insights into the travel habits and preferences of Ras Al Khaimah residents. The findings underline the residents' dedication to research and planning, as well as their commitment to sustainability aligning with RAK’s vision of becoming the regional leader in environmentally conscious tourism. At Safarak, we strive to meet these evolving preferences by offering tailored travel experiences that matches our customers' expectations."

Safarak Travel & Tourism is committed to enhancing the travel experiences of its customers and will continue to leverage these survey findings to provide personalised and sustainable travel solutions for the residents of the UAE, she said.

