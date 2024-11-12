Suhar – North Batinah has announced that the third edition of Suhar Festival will run from November 19, 2024 to January 3, 2025, showcasing a variety of attractions designed to boost tourism across Suhar and surrounding areas.

The announcement, made at a press conference on Monday, highlighted the festival’s expanded lineup of events and the involvement of local businesses and cultural institutions.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, informed that the success of the festival’s first two editions reflected the commitment of both public and private institutions to support local tourism. “The Suhar Festival is a tourism platform not only for Suhar but for all wilayats in the governorate, aiming to promote tourism at all levels,” he said.

This year, the festival will introduce new features, including a water park, an electronic games city, a children’s activity area and a dancing fountain. ‘Lighting Environments’ – a creative lights display – is expected to draw visitors from across the region.

Over the festival period, visitors can enjoy 35 performances on the Grand Theatre stage and 40 shows on the Children’s Theatre stage, besides 105 events in the heritage villages, which will highlight the region’s bedouins, and agricultural and marine traditions. Sports events include Suhar Football Festival Championship, featuring 30 teams, and a governorate-level Sports Academies Championship, involving ten local sports academies.

A key focus this year is community engagement, with the festival providing employment for 160 jobseekers and support for 120 local families showcasing their products. Small and medium enterprises in North Batinah are also expected to benefit from festival-related business opportunities.

Reflecting the region’s cultural heritage, the festival’s heritage village will host demonstrations of traditional crafts and customs, as well as traditional sports like camel racing, shooting, horse racing and beach games.

The festival will feature several sports events with local and international participants, including the Suhar International Chess Championship and dhow rowing races involving teams from across the Gulf region. Football fans can look forward to live broadcast of Gulf Cup matches on a large screen, creating an exciting viewing experience.

In a move towards inclusivity, the festival will dedicate a special day for people with disabilities, allowing everyone in the community to take part in the celebrations. The third edition of the annual Coastal Walk will also be held, encouraging community participation in a fun, health-focused event along Suhar’s coast.

