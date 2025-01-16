UAE - Elie Younes, CDO of Radisson Hotels Group at the recent signing ceremony of Radisson Red Marjan Island with Sanosar Beglaryan from BB Holding

Stirling Hospitality Advisors has signed Radisson RED as the brand for an upscale lifestyle hotel project on Marjan Island, set to open in Summer 2027.

The project will be the first franchised Radisson RED property in the UAE, estimated to cost AED 215 million ($58 million).

The upscale lifestyle hotel will offer approximately 280 keys and an array of amenities, including four F&B outlets, an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge bar, a specialty restaurant, and a poolside bar.

It will also feature premium facilities such as an outdoor pool, a fully equipped gym, a Spa, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, indoor and outdoor kid's facilities.

The upscale lifestyle property will introduce a refreshed design concept for Radisson RED in the Middle East, incorporating natural materials and muted tones perfectly suited to the ambiance of Marjan Island.

SSH International Consultants has been appointed as the Lead Design Consultant, with Stirling’s expert team acting as owner representative on behalf of BB Holding.

Stirling will provide comprehensive support under its Development Advisory Vertical, including overseeing the design and construction phase of the lifestyle hotel project, managing stakeholder coordination, ensuring seamless design execution, and overseeing a smooth pre-opening phase.

BB Holding, a diversified business group with notable ventures in Armenia, is marking its UAE debut with this project.

The upcoming lifestyle project will be the first franchise Radisson RED Hotel in the region, operated by a professional third party under a franchise agreement with Radisson.

This marks the fourth Radisson RED hotel in the region, joining the properties in Dubai, Riyadh, and Amman in operation and under development, which are not franchised.

Radisson RED Marjan Island is poised to redefine hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah, blending innovative design with exceptional service to create a lifestyle destination for global travellers.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over $1.25 billion.

