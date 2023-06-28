Spencer Ship Monaco, a full services yachting boutique, has been appointed by HCB Yachts, an industry leader in luxury centre console yachts, as the International Export Developer and Representative for the US-based group.

In this role, Spencer Ship Monaco will identify, set up and support the dealers network in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia and assist them in selling and promoting HCB Yachts.

A major global player, HCB (which stands for Hydrasports Custom Boats) is headquartered in Tennessee. Originally founded in 1970, HCB was bought in 2012 and has become the best-in-class of high-end central console yachts.

Known for creating the largest outboard central console yachts in the world, HCB turn on luxury high-end customers and is focused to create some of the finest outboard central console yachts imaginable.

As per the agreement inked with HCB, Spencer Ship Monaco will be also the selling interface, on the international market, for all private individuals where no local distributor is established, said the company in its statement.

David Russell, VP of Sales & Marketing of HCB Yachts, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Spencer Ship Monaco to support HCB Yachts’ International expansion endeavors. Finding established partners as we evolve worldwide holds great significance for us and Spencer Ship Monaco is known globally for their strong, trustworthy reputation."

"They exhibit a remarkable understanding of the HCB brand and the core values of our company as well as many years of experience building relationships with exclusive clientele. They have consistently provided exceptional service for many years," noted Russell.

"This partnership will enable us to maintain the high standard of service and customer care that aligns with HCB’s renowned reputation in the US, ensuring that our international clients will be in great hands with our partners at Spencer Ship Monaco," he added.

Craig Harvey, Founder & CEO of Spencer Ship Monaco, said it was proud to represent HCB Yachts within the global market.

"This company has a reputation for creating the world’s largest centre console yachts and some of the most innovative and cutting-edge designs for their boats. With their line of yachts, the company introduces a brand-new concept to the boating community: the luxury center console yacht," he added.

This announcement, follow on the recent ones of Donzi and Statement Marine, reinforces the positioning of Spencer Ship Monaco as an expert representative on powerful chaseboats for the superyacht industry.

"Today’s custom buyer is looking for something that did not previously exist. Thanks to the partnership with HCB, we can now propose a new category of boats to our high-end clientele," noted Harvey.

"Overall, the boats are standard yachts, but they also push the boundaries by incorporating new features and orientations that are functional to the yachting community. We fully share the values of this solid company, which boasts a proven tradition of around 50 years in the production of deep-v hulls, and we are honored to be able to support it in the development of its international market and in its destiny of success," he added.

