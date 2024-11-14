Southern Sun and Durban Tourism have partnered to position Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination. Their collaboration focuses on a summer holiday campaign designed to showcase the city’s vibrant attractions and diverse offerings, aiming to attract both local and international visitors.

The partnership emphasises the commitment of Southern Sun and Durban Tourism to promoting Durban’s diverse and vibrant attractions. With daily flights from major cities to King Shaka International Airport, South African Airways enhances accessibility, making it easier for visitors to explore the city’s renowned beaches and sights.

Durban offers beautiful beaches, vibrant energy, historical sights, family-friendly activities, and a wide range of accommodations, making it an ideal destination for both local and international holidaymakers.

Samantha Croft, Southern Sun’s Durban region operations director, shares: "Southern Sun’s legacy in the Durban region spans over five decades, and it’s a heritage we hold with pride. We remain fully committed to the growth and success of this beautiful region."

Deputy head of Durban Tourism, Winile Mntungwa says: "Our long-standing partnership with Southern Sun is built on a shared goal – promoting Durban as South Africa’s top holiday destination."

