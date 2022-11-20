Saudi-based online travel agency almatar has partnered with Snap to engage with and reward football fans during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Through its Predict and Win contest, the soccer fans will get an opportunity to win valuable prizes during and after the World Cup.

Aiming to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving its tourism goals, this partnership sheds light on distinguished destinations through social platforms, and Snapchat is amongst the popular platforms that younger generations highly engage with.

Faisal Alrajhi, President of almatar app, said: "Saudi Arabia is home to a large population of football fans, who are huge supporters of their national team and also very passionate about technology, and particularly Snapchat. Working with Snap enables us to celebrate this momentous occasion with fans while also exploring opportunities to tap into the Saudi online travel market."

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup and through its partnership with Snapchat, almatar,, he stated, was launching seven lenses to engage Snapchat’s 20 million users in Saudi Arabia.

Some lenses will focus on supporting the Saudi national team, while others will engage Snapchatters in an immersive experience that makes them feel part of the action.

"By interacting with more than 3 million users on almatar app to showcase our support for the Saudi national team, we will be able to raise awareness about marketing messages dedicated to domestic tourism. Having received SaudiArabia’s Leading Online Travel Agency award by the World Travel Awards in 2022, the initiative falls in line with our tourism mission," added Alrajhi.

Abdulla Alhammadi, Regional Business Lead for the KSA market at Snap, said: "Being held in Qatar, the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup is an amazing opportunity to engage with our huge Saudi audience through our AR technology and with the shows on Discover."

Already, a highly engaged Gen Z community talks about and watches sports and football on Snapchat daily: over 340 million people use Snapchat daily, engaging with a range of content and creative and immersive AR experiences that bring football fans closer to the action.

Research shows that 55% of Snapchatters share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58% connect with sports-related content.

"almatar, an innovative online travel platform, is an ideal partner for sharing the joy and passion of football while exploring new ways to excite football fans on Snapchat," he added.

