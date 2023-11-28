JEDDAH — The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has launched its most extensive integrated travel campaign in China, titled 'Embark on a Journey of Discovery to Saudi,' at the Shanghai Bund Waterfront.



This monumental event witnessed over 400 trade partners, media influencers, and the Chinese public engaging in an exploration of Saudi's diverse tourism offerings.



The campaign commenced with a week-long Saudi Tourism Exhibition, showcasing the Kingdom's rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty on the Shanghai Bund waterfront from Nov. 17 to 23.



The exhibition attracted over 80,000 visitors and featured immersive experiences, storytelling, and live performances.



Apart from the on-site festivities, a series of Saudi experience films were launched on national TV and major Chinese digital platforms like Ctrip, Huawei, Mafengwo, and Tencent.



These films, reaching over 500 million Chinese citizens, aim to captivate and connect with the Chinese audience.



Destination experience videos, launched on Nov. 17, enable digital travelers to virtually visit scenes such as a traditional Bedouin tent with camel caravans, stargazing, historic sites like Diriyah and Al Masmak Fortress, and adventures in AlUla and the Red Sea.



Mandarin tutorials were introduced to provide practical information for Chinese visitors planning trips to Saudi, covering cultural tips, gestures, traditional attire, airport internet connections, and more.



Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, recognizing China as a key strategic market.



With over 100,000 Chinese visitors already welcomed in 2023, Saudi Arabia aims to welcome five million travelers annually by 2030.



The current campaign, described as the largest-ever, seeks to boost these efforts and sustain the sector's rapid growth.



Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, highlighted the growing partnership with China, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's Approved Destination Status and efforts to streamline visa services.



The campaign, launched against the backdrop of Shanghai's famous waterfront, featured a light show and a Saudi Tourism Exhibition showcasing the Kingdom's cultural richness and attractions.



The campaign has achieved early success, with insights revealing an astounding 277% surge in bookings to Saudi, reflecting China's overwhelming positive response to Saudi Arabia's tourism offerings.

