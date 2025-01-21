Taif: The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program (Saudi Reef) will launch an initiative in Taif on Wednesday to enhance rural tourism and revitalize the region’s rich agricultural and cultural heritage.



Saudi Reef Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Communication Majed Al-Buraikan stated that the initiative is part of the program’s commitment to supporting rural and agricultural communities and fostering economic development in villages through the promotion of sustainable agricultural and tourism activities.



He noted that the event will feature interactive activities, sessions on traditional agriculture and harvesting methods, and 22 booths highlighting sectors for which Taif is renowned, such as roses, aromatic plants, handicrafts, and local projects.



Al-Buraikan added that the initiative aims to position Taif as a leading tourist and heritage destination while strengthening the rural economy. It supports and empowers families in the cottage industry, assists farmers, and promotes the marketing of their products.