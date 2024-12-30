The Saudi Red Sea Authority has announced that it has issued 12 new licences for tourism shipping agents, cruise ship operators as well as marine tourism construction and operators, in addition to technical licences for recreational marine activities.

The move comes as part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance the maturity of the coastal tourism sector.

The newly issued licenses over the past two months include a tourism shipping agent's licence for Deep Seas Shipping Agency and three for marine tourism marina operators - Sindalah Marina in NEOM, Dolphin Beach Resort in Yanbu and Jeddah Municipality Marina.

The others are a permit for construction of a marine tourism marina for Sindalah Island Marina in NEOM, a cruise ship operator licence for Red Sea Cruises (Cruise Saudi), a route licence for cruise ships, and five technical recreational tourism licences - including four for yacht companies and one for Aroya Cruise Limited.

This initiative aligns with the authority's core responsibilities that entail issuing necessary licences and permits to regulate maritime and tourism activities, setting standards and guidelines for marine tourism marinas, and promoting coastal tourism activities to attract tourists, practitioners, and investors.

These efforts aim to achieve the Authority's objectives of building and developing a promising coastal tourism sector.

The licences issued by the Authority contribute to enhancing tourism activities by creating an attractive coastal environment that encourages investments and draws tourists to the Red Sea shore destinations, thereby fostering the growth of coastal tourism activities and significantly supporting the national economy.

The licences represent a qualitative leap in developing coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia and attracting investments and investors.

They also reflect the authority's commitment to regulating maritime and tourism activities, ensuring a safe and suitable environment for tourists in the Red Sea, and reinforcing its position as a leading global tourism destination.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).