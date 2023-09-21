Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG) and Amaala have issued a press release announcing that "the multi-project developer of the world’s most ambitious tourism destinations" is to become the exclusive agent for Bear Grylls Survival Academy (BGSA), "bringing the world-famous survival and adventure brand" to Saudi Arabia.



According to the press release, the partnership "promises to offer outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to learn key team building, wilderness education and survival skills on a variety of course options, all of which have been designed by Bear Grylls".



It also opens the possibility to collaborate on accessible opportunities, including physical and mental wellbeing programs, alongside RSG’s adventure sports brand "Akun". This is in line with the developer’s commitment to focus its destinations on offering experiences that are accessible to guests and visitors with disabilities and special needs as well.



John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global said: "We believe that everyone should have the chance to follow their sense of adventure and will work with the Bear Grylls Survival Academy team to develop outdoor experiences for all, whether adults or young people, and irrespective of physical and cognitive ability."



Red Sea Global is committed to recruiting and training local outdoor enthusiasts in the art of survival and expedition leadership, creating hundreds of jobs for Saudis in a new industry for the Kingdom, said the press release.



BGSA Managing Director Paul Gardiner said: “We look forward to developing a series of BGSA’s signature challenges and assets that allow people to test and ultimately overcome their own limits and expectations. The fact that Red Sea Global has pledged to make this a wholly inclusive guest experience aligns perfectly with the academy’s mission to bring a sense of achievement and the principle of 'Never Give Up' to as many people as we can.”



Development works are underway at "The Red Sea" to welcome its first guests this year, when the first phase of the international airport and the first hotels will open, beginning with Six Senses Southern Dunes at The Red Sea. Amaala will be opened to visitors soon after and will be ready to welcome guests in early 2025.